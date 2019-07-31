Wednesday, 31 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Delta napkin with 'strange wording' prompts confusion on Twitter: 'Who let this get past draft stages?'


Delta napkin with 'strange wording' prompts confusion on Twitter: 'Who let this get past draft stages?'



This napkin contains a very sinister message for those who read it too quickly.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OxSizC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)