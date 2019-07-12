Friday, 12 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Device resembling pipe bomb found at Philadelphia airport, prompts shutdown of baggage room


Device resembling pipe bomb found at Philadelphia airport, prompts shutdown of baggage room



A device that appeared to be a pipe bomb was discovered in a checked bag at Philadelphia International Airport.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32nfdAB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)