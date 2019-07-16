Tuesday, 16 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Disney World announces opening date for Skyliner gondola system


Disney World announces opening date for Skyliner gondola system



It can’t technically be called a magic carpet ride, but Disney World is still aiming to give guests a new, fantastic point of view.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2kiluMP
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)