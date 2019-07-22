Monday, 22 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Disney World guest reportedly punches Tower of Terror castmember, starts pushing ride's buttons


Disney World guest reportedly punches Tower of Terror castmember, starts pushing ride's buttons



A seemingly furious tourist terrorized an employee at the Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30TuZl1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)