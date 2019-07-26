Friday, 26 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials goes viral: 'You made my son cry!'


Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials goes viral: 'You made my son cry!'



The anonymous mother began her sometimes-vulgar post by lashing out at “childless couples” and “immature millennials,” claiming the experience is somehow wasted on them.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Gw4BpD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)