Saturday, 27 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Don’t call it a burger! Meat industry fights back as interest grows in plant-based food


Don’t call it a burger! Meat industry fights back as interest grows in plant-based food



The state of Mississippi has made it illegal for companies who make vegan or vegetarian foods to label their products as “meat or meat food products.”

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2GyCmqm
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)