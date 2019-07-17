Wednesday, 17 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Driver suffers minor injuries after car gets wedged under truck


Driver suffers minor injuries after car gets wedged under truck



A motorist whose vehicle went airborne and slid underneath a tractor-trailer Tuesday was not seriously injured, to the amazement of authorities. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JDzzhO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)