Wednesday, 24 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Dunkin' rolls out Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwiches in NYC


Dunkin' rolls out Beyond Meat sausage breakfast sandwiches in NYC



Plant-based meat lovers can now order their breakfast at Dunkin'.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YcweKE
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)