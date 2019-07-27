- Affiliate Marketing
Saturday, 27 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Fine waived for San Francisco couple ticketed after tires stolen off vehicle
Fine waived for San Francisco couple ticketed after tires stolen off vehicle
A San Francisco couple had their $79 parking ticket waived after local media outlets reported their car had been stripped of its tires and propped up on milk crates in a street sweeping zone Tuesday.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yeRyEH
