Saturday, 27 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Fine waived for San Francisco couple ticketed after tires stolen off vehicle


A San Francisco couple had their $79 parking ticket waived after local media outlets reported their car had been stripped of its tires and propped up on milk crates in a street sweeping zone Tuesday. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2yeRyEH
