Friday, 19 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Five guys arrested at Five Guys burger joint in Florida: police


Five guys arrested at Five Guys burger joint in Florida: police



Five guys were arrested at a Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Florida after allegedly getting into a fistfight, authorities said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YYXDRq
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)