Monday, 15 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Flight delayed after crew is allegedly sent photo of a 'suicide vest'


Flight delayed after crew is allegedly sent photo of a 'suicide vest'



A photograph may have caused a delay that lasted several hours on a flight leaving Newark Airport.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Y4Fqog
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)