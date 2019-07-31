Wednesday, 31 July 2019

FOX NEWS: French’s, Coolhaus create Mustard Ice Cream for National Mustard Day


French’s, Coolhaus create Mustard Ice Cream for National Mustard Day



Now if someone would only make some ketchup-flavored soft serve, we’d be in business.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2MqNdq6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)