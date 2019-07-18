Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Garuda Indonesia airline reportedly sues YouTuber for mocking in-flight menu on social media


Garuda Indonesia airline reportedly sues YouTuber for mocking in-flight menu on social media



An Indonesian airline is reportedly pursuing legal action against a passenger and his fiancée.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XPWiQb
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)