Friday, 5 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X meet up to make panini sandwiches, play with knives


Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X meet up to make panini sandwiches, play with knives



Ramsay and Lil Nas X’s panini party comes less than two weeks after the latter jokingly asked Ramsay to appear on a remix.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30g4zdc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)