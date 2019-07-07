- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 7 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Grandfather accidentally brings cake laced with marijuana to nurses as a 'thank you' gift
Grandfather accidentally brings cake laced with marijuana to nurses as a 'thank you' gift
A grandfather trying to say thanks to a group of nurses accidentally took the term “baking a cake” a little too literally.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LI9lw3
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment