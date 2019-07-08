Monday, 8 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Guy Fieri responds to suggestion that he play Ursula in live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake


Guy Fieri responds to suggestion that he play Ursula in live-action 'Little Mermaid' remake



Well, he already has plenty of experience eating various small fish and crustaceans.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YGjInJ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)