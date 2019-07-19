Friday, 19 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Half of all men are ashamed of their body hair, survey suggests


Half of all men are ashamed of their body hair, survey suggests



Over half of men admit to feeling “embarrassed” about their body hair, new research has found.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JJQWvW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)