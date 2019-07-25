Thursday, 25 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Here's how that mysterious In-N-Out burger ended up on the street in Queens


Here's how that mysterious In-N-Out burger ended up on the street in Queens



Everyone can relax, the mystery of the Queens In-N-Out may have been solved.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2OjB6hg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)