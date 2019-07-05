Friday, 5 July 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Hot' police officer has social media users swooning in new driving law video


'Hot' police officer has social media users swooning in new driving law video



“Can I get arrested by Officer White?” one commenter gushed.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XUPaS9
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)