FOX NEWS: Ice cream 'licking' video traced to Texas Walmart; suspect will face charges, police say


Ice cream-maker Blue Bell continues to investigate after a viral video last week showed a suspect opening a container of the company's ice cream inside a grocery store, licking the contents, and then returning the container to the store's freezer.

