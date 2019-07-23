Tuesday, 23 July 2019

FOX NEWS: In-N-Out burger seen in mint condition in New York City street, Twitter ask: How did it get there?


The popular West Coast burger chain In-N-Out said Monday it could not solve the mystery of a New York man who discovered one of its burgers sitting untouched on Queens street.

