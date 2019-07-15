Monday, 15 July 2019

FOX NEWS: JetBlue passengers, crew members sickened by 'unusual odor' on flight


JetBlue passengers, crew members sickened by 'unusual odor' on flight



A spokesperson for JFK said both passengers and crew members complained of nausea.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LtaQyX
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)