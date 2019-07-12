- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 12 July 2019
FOX NEWS: KFC restaurant in North Carolina explodes after employees leave for the night
KFC restaurant in North Carolina explodes after employees leave for the night
Police had also learned that employees smelled gas when closing the store, and the manager had called the gas company before locking up.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2xGRYDA
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment