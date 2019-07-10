Wednesday, 10 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Korean Air crew member who reported pilot for trying to drink during flight demoted: reports


Korean Air crew member who reported pilot for trying to drink during flight demoted: reports



Korean Air defended a pilot who allegedly tried to drink alcohol aboard a flight and demoted the flight crew member who reported him, according to reports.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YNCxoS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)