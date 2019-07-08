Monday, 8 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Louisiana man arrested after allegedly licking ice cream, placing it back on shelf in 'copycat' video


Louisiana man arrested after allegedly licking ice cream, placing it back on shelf in 'copycat' video



A "copycat" ice cream licker was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday in the weeks after he was caught on video allegedly licking ice cream in a grocery store and putting it back in the fridge.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XVyKso
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)