Monday, 1 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Man enlists 29 friends to help surprise wife with roses on 30th anniversary


Man enlists 29 friends to help surprise wife with roses on 30th anniversary



Julie Raby didn't expect her husband Mark to have such a big surprise planned. "We were going out for a meal that evening so I thought that would be the romance for the day," she said.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/325D5IL
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)