Monday, 8 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Man gets caught with unassembled 3D printed gun at airport


Man gets caught with unassembled 3D printed gun at airport



It turns out, it’s not ok to bring gun parts onto a plane, even if they were 3D printed.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Jxh2lQ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)