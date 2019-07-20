Saturday, 20 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Man named after Apollo 11 astronauts celebrates 50th birthday during moon landing anniversary


Man named after Apollo 11 astronauts celebrates 50th birthday during moon landing anniversary



A man who was born hours after the historic event in 1969 has revealed how his family named him after the Apollo 11 astronauts.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JRcBTc
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)