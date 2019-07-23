- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 23 July 2019
FOX NEWS: McDonald's customer fired gun inside restaurant because her fries were cold, owner says
McDonald's customer fired gun inside restaurant because her fries were cold, owner says
Geez, how cold were those fries?
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Y8eVKJ
