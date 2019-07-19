Friday, 19 July 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's in Florida discriminated against Jewish man, wanted him to shave his beard, lawsuit says


McDonald's in Florida discriminated against Jewish man, wanted him to shave his beard, lawsuit says



“Employers should never force applicants to choose between their sincerely held religious beliefs, which can be reasonably accommodated, and earning a living,” said EEOC attorney Robert Weisberg.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Y7D0Fx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)