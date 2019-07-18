Thursday, 18 July 2019

FOX NEWS: McDonald's testing Blueberry McGriddles for a limited time


McDonald's testing Blueberry McGriddles for a limited time



McDonald’s will now be cramming blueberries into its jam-packed McGriddles breakfast sandwiches.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2SoP5AO
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)