Friday, 12 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Minnesota State Fair pulls offbeat menu item: doughnuts with syringes
The Minnesota State Fair is dropping a new food item -- doughnut bits with a side of syringes -- a snack apparently too extreme even for an industry perpetually pushing culinary boundaries.
