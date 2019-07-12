FOX NEWS: Minnesota State Fair pulls offbeat menu item: doughnuts with syringes

Friday, 12 July 2019

Minnesota State Fair pulls offbeat menu item: doughnuts with syringes



The Minnesota State Fair is dropping a new food item -- doughnut bits with a side of syringes -- a snack apparently too extreme even for an industry perpetually pushing culinary boundaries.

