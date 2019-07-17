Wednesday, 17 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Minnesota State Fair removes doughnut offering from 2019's New Foods List amid controversy


Minnesota State Fair removes doughnut offering from 2019's New Foods List amid controversy



Each order of doughnut holes was supposed to come with three syringes, allowing guests to inject their own fillings.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32zIJn0
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)