Wednesday, 10 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Mom claims airline changed her seats and then tried to charge her $75 to sit with her toddler son
A mom from California is claiming that after an airline changed her seating assignment, they wanted to charge her an additional $75 so she could still sit next to her toddler son.
