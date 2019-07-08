Monday, 8 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Mom claims that Hersheypark 'dropped the ball' during alleged child abduction incident


Mom claims that Hersheypark 'dropped the ball' during alleged child abduction incident



A trip to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania took a dark turn when a woman allegedly attempted to abduct a young boy from right in front of his friends.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YEVOZv
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)