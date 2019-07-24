- Affiliate Marketing
Wednesday, 24 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Nebraska Attorney General sues Hilton, claims hotel charges deceptive hidden 'resort fees'
The Nebraska Attorney General is taking issue with the practice of "drip pricing," in which companies don't disclose all costs of a hotel room until later in the booking process.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Mct2MD
