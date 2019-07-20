Saturday, 20 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Officials seize $5 million in gold bars at Heathrow Airport, reportedly from drug cartel


Officials seize $5 million in gold bars at Heathrow Airport, reportedly from drug cartel



Someone was certainly going for the gold.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2M3jxiW
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)