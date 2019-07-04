Thursday, 4 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Ohio couple, ages 100 and 102, wed after falling in love at senior home


Ohio couple, ages 100 and 102, wed after falling in love at senior home



An elderly couple both in their 100s got married in Ohio on Wednesday after falling in love at the assisted living facility where they both live.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XJe5rp
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)