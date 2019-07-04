- Affiliate Marketing
Thursday, 4 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Ohio couple, ages 100 and 102, wed after falling in love at senior home
An elderly couple both in their 100s got married in Ohio on Wednesday after falling in love at the assisted living facility where they both live.
