- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 22 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Oklahoma City animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'come storm our shelter' instead, gets huge response
Oklahoma City animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'come storm our shelter' instead, gets huge response
The shelter claims the response to its Area 51-themed post has been “out of this world."
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/32LLlOr
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment