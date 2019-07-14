- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 14 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Passengers 'united' against allegedly 'crazy racist woman' who delayed flight, complained about Muslim passengers
Passengers 'united' against allegedly 'crazy racist woman' who delayed flight, complained about Muslim passengers
Two women were reportedly removed from an airplane after complaining about the presence of three other passengers were wearing prayer robes.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2JMSJke
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment