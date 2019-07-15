- Affiliate Marketing
Monday, 15 July 2019
FOX NEWS: People are stapling bread to trees and sharing the photos on Reddit
People are stapling bread to trees and sharing the photos on Reddit
“I found a surprising amount of pride and identity in something as simple as stapling sliced bread to a worthy tree,” a Reddit user tells Fox News.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lzRQmx
