Monday, 15 July 2019

FOX NEWS: People are stapling bread to trees and sharing the photos on Reddit


People are stapling bread to trees and sharing the photos on Reddit



“I found a surprising amount of pride and identity in something as simple as stapling sliced bread to a worthy tree,” a Reddit user tells Fox News.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2lzRQmx
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)