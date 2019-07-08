Monday, 8 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals


Petition calls for McDonald's, Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from kids' meals



Thousands in the U.K. are pushing McDonald’s and Burger King to eliminate plastic toys from being included in the brands’ kid’s meals.

