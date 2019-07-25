Thursday, 25 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Police: More than 100 tires flattened after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on Cleveland freeway


Police: More than 100 tires flattened after truck hauling scrap metal overturns on Cleveland freeway



A dump truck driver hauling scrap metal on a Cleveland freeway spilled the load when the vehicle overturned Tuesday, resulting in an estimated 100 flat tires, police said. 

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YqgVSH
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)