Friday, 26 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Police: New Mexico woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God' before fleeing
A New Mexico woman told a Sonic fast food server "this one's on God" when he asked her for payment Monday before fleeing the restaurant with her order, authorities said.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YitzDl
