Wednesday, 24 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Police remove passenger from American Airlines flight after allegedly handcuffing him to wheelchair


Police remove passenger from American Airlines flight after allegedly handcuffing him to wheelchair



A passenger was apparently handcuffed to a wheelchair and was removed from a plane at Dallas Airport.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YonDsg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)