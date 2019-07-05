- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Friday, 5 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Police say San Antonio juvenile is girl seen in viral video licking ice cream from Walmart freezer
Police say San Antonio juvenile is girl seen in viral video licking ice cream from Walmart freezer
Police in East Texas say a teenager from San Antonio is suspected of taking a tub of ice cream from a Walmart freezer, removing the top to lick the ice cream and then returning it to the freezer.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Jroj6Q
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment