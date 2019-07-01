Monday, 1 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Politician's $13 million supercar stash seized in corruption probes to be auctioned for charity


Politician's $13 million supercar stash seized in corruption probes to be auctioned for charity



Money will go to a good cause.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2XkMLAk
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)