Tuesday, 16 July 2019
FOX NEWS: Popular sushi 'crunch' can 'spontaneously combust,' blamed for multiple kitchen fires
Popular sushi 'crunch' can 'spontaneously combust,' blamed for multiple kitchen fires
This tasty ingredient might be the most dangerous part of making sushi.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2jPwPnq
