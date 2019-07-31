Wednesday, 31 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Report: Delta pilot arrested, removed from fully boarded plane on suspicion of drinking


Report: Delta pilot arrested, removed from fully boarded plane on suspicion of drinking



Delta pilot arrested and removed from fully boarded plane in Minneapolis after TSA smells booze on his breath

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Msa44B
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)