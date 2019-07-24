Wednesday, 24 July 2019

FOX NEWS: Seafood restaurant launches 'PETA Tears' beer: 'We wanted something that goes well with seafood'


Seafood restaurant launches 'PETA Tears' beer: 'We wanted something that goes well with seafood'



The restaurant's new beer comes in response to a long feud with the animal-rights group.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2YhzjJg
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)